WATCH! Trump's Moves Making America ENERGY INDEPENDENT AGAIN! $2.09 A Gallon And GOING LOWER!!!

As leaves turn and cooler winds sweep across America, drivers are catching a break at the gas station. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has dipped to $3.11, down from $3.15 just a week ago and a full 10 cents lower than Labor Day's $3.21 peak. This decline signals the start of what experts call the "shoulder season," where post-summer demand fades and refineries switch to cheaper winter-blend fuel, easing prices through the holidays.



The drop is widespread, with a staggering 33 states now boasting average gas prices below the coveted $3 mark. From the Heartland to the Southeast, motorists in places like Mississippi ($2.68), Tennessee ($2.77), and Texas ($2.77) are filling up for pennies on the dollar compared to coastal hotspots. Even rust-belt stalwarts like Michigan have joined the sub-$3 club, with averages at $2.92— the lowest for 2025 so far. High-tax, low-supply states like California ($4.66) and Hawaii ($4.47) remain outliers, but their pain underscores the bargains elsewhere.



Nowhere is the savings more vivid than in Oklahoma, where the state average hovers at a rock-bottom $2.59 per gallon. At Sam's Club locations, savvy shoppers are spotting regular unleaded for as low as $2.09—a steal that has locals buzzing on social media and apps like GasBuddy. "It's like 2020 all over again," one Oklahoma City driver posted, crediting the state's robust refineries and pipeline access. Membership perks at warehouse clubs amplify the deals, turning routine errands into windfalls.



Why the slide? The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) points to slumping demand—down to a four-month low of 8.91 million barrels per day—as vacation season ends and inventories swell to 220 million barrels. Global crude prices, hovering around $70 per barrel, stay tame amid ample OPEC+ output, while domestic production chugs along unabated.



The best news? It's poised to get better. AAA and EIA forecasters predict further drops into November, potentially shaving another nickel or dime off averages as winter blending completes and holiday travel hasn't yet ramped up. "Consumers could see even lower prices in the coming weeks," AAA noted, barring any geopolitical flare-ups or brutal cold snaps. For families budgeting road trips or daily commutes, this respite means more cash for pumpkin spice or holiday gifts.



Of course, volatility lurks—rising natural gas costs for winter heating could indirectly nudge gasoline if refineries adjust. But for now, America's pumps are a bright spot in an inflationary haze. Fill 'er up, folks—bargain season is here.



How much is it where you are and HOW LOW WILL IT GO?!









