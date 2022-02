The Toyota GR Yaris is already an incredibly capable car on the track, and modifying it only makes it more so. Case in point is this tuned GR Yaris, which can be seen lapping the famed Tsukuba Circuit in Japan at blistering speed.



How blistering, you may ask? The Yaris was able to complete a lap of the circuit in 58.573 seconds, or 0.788 seconds quicker than the official time posted by the Nissan GT-R Nismo back in 2019.







