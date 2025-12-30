WATCH! Turn Back the Clocks To The Days Of The WHISKEY RUNNER! What Were The MUST HAVE Cars In 1985?

Ah, 1985—a year when big hair ruled the airwaves, synth-pop blasted from boomboxes, and Ronald Reagan was steering the ship. But on the roads? It was a golden era of automotive rebellion, where muscle cars roared back from the fuel-crisis doldrums, minivans reinvented family hauls, and turbochargers whispered promises of speed without guilt. Let's rewind the cassette tape and spotlight the must-have rides that had gearheads drooling, inspired by MotorWeek's retro gems. Buckle up; we're chasing the spirit of the "Whiskey Runner."



The Chevrolet's Monte Carlo SS, cheekily dubbed the "Whiskey Runner" by GM insiders. This wasn't your grandpa's bootlegger special—it was a sleek coupe channeling NASCAR glory with a 180-horsepower 5.0L V8. Zero to 60 in 8.5 seconds? Quarter-mile in 16.4 at 87 mph? For $11,400, it outpaced old muscle legends while sipping fuel like a teetotaler. With fat tires gripping corners and optional T-tops for wind-in-your-mullet vibes, it was the affordable outlaw every weekend warrior craved. No wonder sales were brisker than a moonshine sprint.



Hot on its heels was Ford's Mustang GT, the pony car that refused to fade. Packing a revamped 210-hp V8 (up from a wheezy 175 in '83), it dashed 0-60 in over eight seconds flat, all for around $10,000. Cleaner lines, quad shocks, and Eagle VR60 rubber made it a balanced beast—part European finesse, part American brawn. If the Whiskey Runner was the sly smuggler, the Mustang was the brazen bandit, stealing hearts with its five-speed snarl.



Then came the turbo twins: Ford Thunderbird Turbo Coupe and Mercury Cougar XR7. These $13,400 birds flaunted 2.3L turbos, refined suspensions, and analog gauges that screamed "I'm sophisticated, darling." They bridged Detroit grit with Euro polish, perfect for cruising to a Duran Duran concert. Reviewers praised their banished bump steer and composed handling—"Quick maneuvers will no longer leave you white as a sheet," capturing the XR-7's newfound confidence over prior wallowy Mercurys.



Don't overlook the thrifty imports and innovators. Nissan's 300ZX turbo V6 (200 hp) and Toyota's Supra inline-6 (161 hp) brought Japanese precision to the party. Volkswagen's Scirocco ($9,980) and Isuzu's Impulse offered zippy fun on a budget. AMC's Renault Alliance and Encore? Sub-$6,000 front-drivers with robot-built quality—soft on corners but big on value.



Families weren't left in the dust. Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager minivans ($9,150+) revolutionized the wagon game with front-drive versatility, seating eight without the lumbering feel. GM's front-drive wagons (Celebrity, 6000) added Eurosport flair for $8,479 up.



And Chrysler's rear-drive holdouts like the Fifth Avenue ($14,250) clung to V8 tradition, all chrome and comfort.



These 1985 icons weren't just cars; they were time capsules of optimism—performance bargains in a post-oil-shock world. Oil changes every 3,000 miles kept 'em purring, proving maintenance was the real horsepower. So, turn back those clocks: In an age of EVs and autonomy, the Whiskey Runner era reminds us driving was once a spirited adventure, not just a commute. Who's ready for a revival?



And which of these stole your heart?



Toyota Supra, Subaru BRAT, and Scirocco for me!



















