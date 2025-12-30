WATCH! Turn Back the Clocks To The Days Of The WHISKEY RUNNER! What Were The MUST HAVE Cars In 1985?

Agent001 submitted on 12/30/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:49:15 PM

Views : 388 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ah, 1985—a year when big hair ruled the airwaves, synth-pop blasted from boomboxes, and Ronald Reagan was steering the ship. But on the roads? It was a golden era of automotive rebellion, where muscle cars roared back from the fuel-crisis doldrums, minivans reinvented family hauls, and turbochargers whispered promises of speed without guilt. Let's rewind the cassette tape and spotlight the must-have rides that had gearheads drooling, inspired by MotorWeek's retro gems. Buckle up; we're chasing the spirit of the "Whiskey Runner."

The Chevrolet's Monte Carlo SS, cheekily dubbed the "Whiskey Runner" by GM insiders. This wasn't your grandpa's bootlegger special—it was a sleek coupe channeling NASCAR glory with a 180-horsepower 5.0L V8. Zero to 60 in 8.5 seconds? Quarter-mile in 16.4 at 87 mph? For $11,400, it outpaced old muscle legends while sipping fuel like a teetotaler. With fat tires gripping corners and optional T-tops for wind-in-your-mullet vibes, it was the affordable outlaw every weekend warrior craved. No wonder sales were brisker than a moonshine sprint.

Hot on its heels was Ford's Mustang GT, the pony car that refused to fade. Packing a revamped 210-hp V8 (up from a wheezy 175 in '83), it dashed 0-60 in over eight seconds flat, all for around $10,000. Cleaner lines, quad shocks, and Eagle VR60 rubber made it a balanced beast—part European finesse, part American brawn. If the Whiskey Runner was the sly smuggler, the Mustang was the brazen bandit, stealing hearts with its five-speed snarl.

Then came the turbo twins: Ford Thunderbird Turbo Coupe and Mercury Cougar XR7. These $13,400 birds flaunted 2.3L turbos, refined suspensions, and analog gauges that screamed "I'm sophisticated, darling." They bridged Detroit grit with Euro polish, perfect for cruising to a Duran Duran concert. Reviewers praised their banished bump steer and composed handling—"Quick maneuvers will no longer leave you white as a sheet," capturing the XR-7's newfound confidence over prior wallowy Mercurys.

Don't overlook the thrifty imports and innovators. Nissan's 300ZX turbo V6 (200 hp) and Toyota's Supra inline-6 (161 hp) brought Japanese precision to the party. Volkswagen's Scirocco ($9,980) and Isuzu's Impulse offered zippy fun on a budget. AMC's Renault Alliance and Encore? Sub-$6,000 front-drivers with robot-built quality—soft on corners but big on value.

Families weren't left in the dust. Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager minivans ($9,150+) revolutionized the wagon game with front-drive versatility, seating eight without the lumbering feel. GM's front-drive wagons (Celebrity, 6000) added Eurosport flair for $8,479 up.

And Chrysler's rear-drive holdouts like the Fifth Avenue ($14,250) clung to V8 tradition, all chrome and comfort.

These 1985 icons weren't just cars; they were time capsules of optimism—performance bargains in a post-oil-shock world. Oil changes every 3,000 miles kept 'em purring, proving maintenance was the real horsepower. So, turn back those clocks: In an age of EVs and autonomy, the Whiskey Runner era reminds us driving was once a spirited adventure, not just a commute. Who's ready for a revival?

And which of these stole your heart?

Toyota Supra, Subaru BRAT, and Scirocco for me!










WATCH! Turn Back the Clocks To The Days Of The WHISKEY RUNNER! What Were The MUST HAVE Cars In 1985?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)