WATCH: Turns Out The New Ford Bronco Raptor Is Very Thirsty

We already know that the 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor's $68,500 base price makes it twice as expensive as a base 4-door Bronco, and requires $20,000 of extra outlay versus the Bronco Wildtrak. But judging by official economy figures it looks like the purchase price isn’t the end of the expense for Raptor buyers.

Bronco fans on the Bronco6G forum recently got a look at a window sticker for one of the hot new Ford trucks, revealing that the high performance Raptor is rated at just 15 mpg city, 16 mpg highway, and 15 mpg overall. That compares with a 20/22/21 mpg rating for the 2.3-liter four-cylinder Bronco in entry level trim.