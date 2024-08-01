WATCH: Two Bad Drivers Cause Rollover On Interstate

Everyone makes mistakes, and sometimes those missteps occur on the open road. Often, a single misjudgment results in little or no consequence. However, in the case of the video below, two different individuals made significant errors, both resulting in serious accidents. Allegedly, one of them decided to share the footage online for the world to witness.

This comes to us from Reddit where the original poster, /u/FulcrumH2o, claimed to be the driver of the car with the dashcam. They initially recounted the incident before deleting their post, their account, and the video. However, a third party saved their video.




