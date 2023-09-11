WATCH: Two Custom Nissan GT-Rs Go Up In Flames At SEMA

Not just one, but two heavily modified examples of the Nissan GT-R had caught fire at this year's SEMA Cruise. This happened a few days ago at the big closer event for the SEMA show, which allows modified cars - like this 1,000-horsepower monster of a Ford Mustang - to go around a predetermined route as a rolling car show.



The first of the two that went ablaze was a red-tinged GT-R sporting the Rohana Wheels logo on its windshield. This Nissan, caught on video by Tiktok user @minnoxide, managed to stop immediately, with its passengers able to get out just as the rear section of the vehicle started to spew smoke. The driver, presumably the owner, sprung into action by borrowing a small fire extinguisher from nearby police officers to deal with the blaze.





Breaks my heart man. I really hope its not too bad.











