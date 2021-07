Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured after a Corvette launched over a fence and landed in a backyard pool in Chino.

Investigators say it's unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role or if anyone was wearing a seatbelt, but they say speed was a major factor.

It happened at 2 a.m. Wednesday when a Corvette with three people inside sped down Schaefer and East End avenues, slammed into the center median, launched over a fence and landed in a backyard pool.