WATCH: Two Driverless Cars Do The Impossible And Have An Accident

Agent009 submitted on 7/31/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:00:43 PM

Views : 460 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Two driverless Waymo cars collided at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Wednesday, but details are incredibly slim as the accident has barely been mentioned on many social media platforms.
 
The video of the two Waymo vehicles was shared on Reddit’s r/SelfDrivingCars subreddit by u/HIGH_PRESSURE_TOILET (an interesting username), showing the two Jaguar I-PACE EVs at a standstill.
 
They were still making contact in the video, with one front driver-side quarter panel still in contact with the other’s front passenger door:





 


Read Article


WATCH: Two Driverless Cars Do The Impossible And Have An Accident

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)