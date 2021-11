Two Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution models have been badly damaged in California during a recent Cars and Coffee event.



Footage has been shared to social media that shows the aftermath of the crash but we haven’t yet found a video that actually captured the crash. However, a number of witnesses suggest that the owners of the Mitsubishis are squarely to blame for the accident.

