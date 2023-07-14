WATCH: UAE Orders Arrest Of TikToker For Offensive Supercar Dealer Video

The United Arab Emirates is an oil-rich nation, in part known for hosting many wealthy individuals with huge cash reserves and a taste for exotic cars. As one TikTok creator has found out, if you're seen to be lampooning the idea, it can land you in a whole lot of trouble with the authorities. As reported by Arabian Business, federal prosecutors have ordered the detention of a man over a TikTok video filmed in a supercar dealership. It features a man wearing typical Emirati dress who walks inside followed by assistants carrying a pallet stacked with money. As the man marches about, he throws wads of cash to employees to "go buy coffee," while demanding to buy the most expensive car in the showroom. "I need more expensive brother, I don’t need this, my driver will drive something like this,” says the protagonist of the video, as he mocks a Ferrari SF90 as too cheap at a price of 2.2 million dirhams (~$599,000 USD).



#dubai #localdubai #viral #trending #azadamazon ? original sound - Ace876media @ace876media.ent1 ?? ?? hey you work here … go buy coffee #luxurycars



