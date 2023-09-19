WATCH: UAW Boss Criticizes Tesla Worker Pay - Claims Musk Is Greedy

The United Auto Workers (UAW) has entered the fourth day of a historic strike that affects Detroit's Big Three carmakers at the same time for the first time ever.

The UAW resumed talks with GM, Stellantis, and Ford starting September 17, but about 12,700 UAW workers remain on strike at three US assembly plants – one at each of the Detroit 3 automakers.

While the strike has nothing to do with Tesla (at least not directly), UAW President Shawn Fein had some harsh words for the EV maker and its CEO, Elon Musk, during a recent broadcast of CBS' Face the Nation that you can watch in the video embedded above (Fein's remarks start from the 10:27 minute mark).





