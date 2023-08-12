WATCH: UAW President Says Tesla Workers Scrape By While Elon Musk Flies Into Space

United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain has responded to recent comments made by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, elaborating on his opposition to unionization efforts. The union president pointed to rising wealth inequality as one of the major battles organizations like his are fighting against.



While Musk’s more profane provocations against X’s former advertisers caught more of the headlines at the New York Times Dealbook Summit 2023, he also explained that he doesn’t like unions because they create division.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by UAW International Union (@uaw.union)





Read Article