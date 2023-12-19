WATCH: UAW's Fain Rallies With Volkswagen Workers Over Unionization

The United Auto Workers president Monday accused Volkswagen of union-busting tactics as he and about 35 Chattanooga plant workers and community members tried to deliver a scathing letter at the factory gate.



UAW President Shawn Fain said at a news conference the company refused to accept the letter signed by about two dozen local groups citing the alleged VW actions.



Fain, speaking in the middle of a large traffic circle on Volkswagen Drive just off plant property, said VW workers aren't receiving the fruits of their labor but rather "crumbs."









