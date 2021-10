UFC middleweight Kevin Holland is known for talking during fights, which is somewhat uncommon in the fight world but also something that makes him so watchable as a fighter as well. Outside of the octagon, he apparently also has a talent for catching alleged car thieves.

The alleged thief in question was caught on video after being apprehended by Holland in a recent incident. The video, shot by MMA coach Shug Dorsey, was taken as police arrived and made an arrest.