WATCH: UK Prime Minister Issued Ticket For Ignoring Sealtbelt Laws - Would That Happen Here?

Lancashire police have issued a fixed penalty to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for failing to wear a seatbelt when one was available. Sunak was caught after posting a video of himself on Instagram, addressing the country’s people from the back seat of a car.

Although it did not name Sunak, Lancashire Police tweeted this afternoon that it had “issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty,” following the “circulation of a video on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car.”



