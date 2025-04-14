WATCH: UK Protestors Suffering From EMDS Destroy A Donated Tesla During “Everyone Hates Elon” Event

Public opinion on Elon Musk isn’t exactly glowing these days, and that discontent isn’t limited to the United States. Across the Atlantic in the UK, backlash against Tesla and its high-profile CEO has been gaining steam.

Most recently, a group calling itself “Everyone Hates Elon” organized an event where a 2014 Tesla Model S was systematically destroyed in what they described as both a protest and a live art installation. The display was part of a broader campaign against Musk, which has been growing in visibility.







