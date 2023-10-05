WATCH: UK Steps Closer to Becoming A Chinese Surveillance State - Will Use AI And Cameras To Ticket Litterbugs

Drivers in the UK may want to stop littering, because it’s a repulsive habit. Also, the organization in charge of the country’s roads, National Highways, has revealed that it is installing cameras that can find instances of littering and fine the people behind them.

Although many highways in the UK already have closed circuit cameras on them, the only way to find offenders in the past was to pour over countless hours of footage manually. The new cameras will use artificial intelligence to automatically capture instances of littering.





