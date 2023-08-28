WATCH: UK Transport Truck Full Of Exotic Cars Flips On Highway

UK police say that late on Wednesday, August 23, they first heard of the wreck you see here involving multiple supercars. Combined, these automobiles are likely worth well in excess of $1 million and that’s to say nothing of the truck and trailer involved. Thankfully, it seems as though nobody was seriously injured in the accident. The crash happened on the A20 near Farningham, Kent, near the famous Brands Hatch Circuit. At least ten different supercars ended up the wrong way up as a result. Workers soon went to the difficult task of recovering the cars as best they could and as of this writing, the street is open again.



A transporter carrying ‘luxury’ cars overturned on the A20 outside Brands Hatch shortly before 8pm last night. The vehicles are thought to be used to provide driving experiences at the racing circuit. The transporter driver escaped with only a minor injury. Video: Ben Slipper. pic.twitter.com/PZk5LnBJyo — Kent 999s (@Kent_999s) August 24, 2023



Read Article