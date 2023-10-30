WATCH! UNION MAFIA To Go After TESLA Factories NEXT!

According to a Bloomberg report on Monday, employees at a Tesla factory located in Fremont, California, have established an official organizing committee. Notably, the United Auto Workers (UAW) has decided to contribute to funding a portion of this effort. This development follows closely on the heels of the UAW reaching a tentative agreement with General Motors, the final automaker among the Big Three in Detroit still engaged in contract negotiations with the union.



On Sunday, the UAW shared a message on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "When we return to the bargaining table in 2028, it won't just be with a Big Three, but with a Big Five or Big Six." Tesla's Fremont plant, situated in California, currently employs around 20,000 workers, with the company maintaining tens of thousands more employees at various locations, including Nevada, New York, and Texas.



It's worth noting that Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, has a history of effectively opposing unionization efforts. He has employed various tactics, such as making threats on social media, questioning union supporters, and even terminating an employee due to their activism, as indicated by decisions from the National Labor Relations Board.













