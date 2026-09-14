WATCH: US Automakers Cringe As Trump Claims He Is Fine With Chinese Cars As Long As They Are Built In The US

President Donald Trump says he’s fine with Chinese automakers coming to America. There’s just one major condition. They need to build their cars here and hire Americans to do it. That’s a rather different message from the one coming out of Detroit, where automakers are pushing Congress to permanently shut the door on Chinese vehicles.

“If China wanted to come in and open a plant to build their cars here, I’d be okay with that,” Trump told Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle on Friday. Trump compared the idea to Japanese automakers operating factories across the United States, emphasizing the jobs those plants create.











