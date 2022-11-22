WATCH: US Bound Abarth 500e EV Revealed Offering Real Get Up A Go This Time

Abarth introduced its first fully electric model that is based on the Fiat 500e featuring a number of performance-focused upgrades. The Abarth 500e wears a distinct bodykit, combined with a sportier chassis setup, a more powerful electric motor, new driving modes, and a “Sound Generator” making it roar like a petrol-powered Abarth. Starting with the powertrain upgrades, the single electric motor produces 153 hp (113,7 kW / 155 PS) and 235 Nm (173 lb-ft) of torque in the Abarth 500e, which represents an increase of 36 hp (26.7 kW / 37 PS) and 15 Nm (11 lb-ft) compared to the Fiat 500e. Thanks to the power boost, the hot hatch accelerates from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 7 seconds, which is a full 2 seconds quicker than the Fiat 500.







