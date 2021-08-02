WATCH: US Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg To Prioritize Train Travel Over Road Trips

High-speed rail is part of everyday life in many parts of the world – but not in the US, where the car is still very much king.

US Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg wants to change that, and so do a lot of US residents and companies, but it’s going to be an enormous challenge.

CNBC released an excellent 20-minute video report in May 2019 detailing the history of how the US came to essentially abandon train travel and become a car-oriented country, and why there’s no high-speed rail. It’s worth watching to better understand the history and hurdles:




