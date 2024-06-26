WATCH: US Wants Stricter AEB Standards - Automakers Unite Saying They Are Impossible

Driver safety technology is saving lives every day in a quiet but mighty way. At the same time, some of that tech creates unexpected problems. Now, regulators in the USA want automakers to enable automatic emergency braking at up to 62 mph and brands like Stellantis, Mercedes, and Honda are not happy.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation (AAI) is a lobbyist organization with ties back to the 1960s and includes Stellantis, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, BMW, Mercedes, GM, Ford, Ferrari, Isuzu, Mazda, Toyota, Nissan, Mitsubishi, McLaren, Jaguar Land Rover, Volkswagen, Volvo, and more.







