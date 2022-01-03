WATCH: Ukrainian Driver Offers Tank Crew A Tow Back To Russia After Running Out Of Fuel

Russia's invasion of Ukraine does not seem to be going as well as President Vladimir Putin planned. For one, Ukraine’s citizens have turned out to be much more resilient than Putin could have hoped. But more surprising is the apparent lack of preparedness in the Russian troops. This video being widely shared on social media shows a Russian tank stranded at the side of the road having run out of fuel. Its crew can do nothing but wait for fresh diesel to arrive. But the craziest thing about the clip is the exchange that follows between the Ukrainian civilian capturing the footage of the stricken tank and the Russian soldiers piloting it.

A priceless exchange of a brave Ukrainian citizen with Russian army stuck out of fuel. ENGLISH SUBTITLES.



[Thanks to my Ukrainian friend for transcription and translation] pic.twitter.com/Rar3WRXEwD — Ali ?????? (@aliostad) February 26, 2022



Read Article