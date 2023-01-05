WATCH: Ultra Fast Ferrari Purosangue SUV Takes On The Track

When the late Sergio Marchionne said that we'd have to shoot him before Ferrari would roll out a sport utility vehicle, nobody took him seriously. Deep down inside, we all knew that the Prancing Horse of Maranello would have to give in to the current automotive trends in spite of Enzo's distaste for automotive body styles with more than two (or three) doors. From the point of view of a purist, Il Commendatore is perfectly right in his loathing. But on the other hand, the man who built Ferrari into the best name in the biz would be wrong in equal measure. Vehicles with more than two doors appeal to more people. Nowadays, sport utility vehicles are the name of the game. Enzo Ferrari started selling cars to the public in order to advance his motorsport agenda, and the commercial success of the Purosangue would have pleased the big kahuna enormously had he been with us here today to witness how much the Italian automaker has grown.









