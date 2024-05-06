WATCH: Ultra Rare Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Catches Fire And Burns To The Ground

If you own a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63, there's a lot to be happy about, as your car's value has just increased. The reason is a copy that burned to the ground recently. Fans of this model should look away, though, as it is one painful clip to watch. A short video that allanlambo uploaded on social media a couple of weeks ago shows the Italian supercar driving down the highway with visible flames behind the rear bumper. Smoke was starting to come out at this point, so the driver next to it honked, trying to get the attention of the person holding the exotic's wheel. Nevertheless, it was already too late, as the clip then cuts to the supercar's back end being completely engulfed in flames. Fortunately, we can see the driver's door open, meaning they got away from the hot stuff just in time. The fire turned this rare Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 into a pile of junk, which was eventually picked up by a tow truck.





