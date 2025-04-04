WATCH: Unhinged Man Kicks Cybertruck If Fit Of Rage And Get Arrested By Police

Tesla owners need to be more diligent now than ever before. With Elon Musk as the public face of the brand, emotions run high on both sides of the fence, and sometimes those feelings get misdirected. In California, someone attacked a Cybertruck, not knowing that its owner was mere feet away at the time. Now, the attacker is trouble with the law. The incident took place near a Cinemark theater in San Jose. After the Cybertruck owner parked and stepped away, a Hyundai Ioniq 6 pulled into a nearby spot. Several people climbed out, including a man in a pink and grey sweater. He then approached the Cybertruck and, for reasons unclear, kicked it twice—hard—while recording the act on video.



