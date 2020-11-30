WATCH: Up Close And Personal With The Ultimate Mustang Mach-E Walk Around

Kyle Conner has been all over the map these days. He just recently made it to Michigan twice in the last few weeks. While the first trip found him driving the upcoming Volkswagen ID.4, more recently, he was in Detroit checking out the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover.

Like Volkswagen, Ford told Kyle he can't share his driving impressions just yet, though we will tell you he was thoroughly impressed with the electric pony. There's little doubt it has Mustang DNA through and through.



