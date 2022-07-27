WATCH: Upskirt Video Reveals A Forgotten Ferrari Roma Spider Prototype

The Ferrari Roma is the entry point in Maranello’s range, next to the coupe-convertible Ferrari Portofino M. While those models are mechanically related potentially making a Roma Spider obsolete, a prototype of the latter has been filmed during late-night testing outside Ferrari’s headquarters with another completely undisguised vehicle, possibly fitted with a soft-top, appearing in spy shots.



A video by automotive enthusiasts and YouTuber Varryx, breaks down the story of the Ferrari Roma Spider which was thought to be a cancelled project. Whether the tester we see here is being developed as a new Roma Spider that would either supplement or outright replace the Portofino M, or it’s just a leftover prototype that Ferrari’s using to test new components, is anyone’s guess at this point.



