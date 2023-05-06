WATCH! VIDEO-PURE MICHIGAN! When A High-Speed Police Chase Is A MINOR Offense!

A captivating dashcam footage has been released by the police, showcasing a high-speed chase involving a 10-year-old boy who took his mother's car without permission to visit her in Detroit. The 31-second video captures the silver 2017 Buick Encore, driven by the young child, weaving across lanes with its blinkers on at 1:40 pm on May 27.



During the pursuit, the hazard lights were activated as the 10-year-old recklessly maneuvered the vehicle across southbound Interstate 75 from his home in Buena Vista Township, while disregarding the pursuing police officers.



Michigan State Police troopers were alerted about the stolen SUV speeding down I-75 and promptly began trailing it. Meanwhile, several 911 calls reported a child driving dangerously on the same road.

MSP Lt. Kimberly Vetter stated that despite the wailing sirens of the police cars, the child driver persistently continued on his course. OnStar, equipped in the SUV, was remotely disabled, causing the vehicle to come to a halt, concluding the video.



According to reports, the child, who was staying with relatives at the time, confessed to taking his mother's car with the intention of visiting her in Detroit. The police confirmed that the car was stolen from a residence on Hess Avenue in Buena Vista Township.



As a consequence, the child, who stands at less than five feet tall, now faces multiple charges, including unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle, fourth-degree fleeing and eluding police, and assaulting, resisting, or obstructing police.



