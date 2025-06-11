WATCH! VIDEO REVIEW: Redesigned 2026 Toyota RAV4: Sharper Looks, Smarter Tech, Still Champion? OR, OVERRATED?

The compact SUV segment is a battlefield, and for years, the Toyota RAV4 has reigned supreme, outselling every rival with ruthless consistency. Now, the all-new 2026 sixth-generation model arrives with sharper styling, advanced hybrid powertrains, and a tech-loaded cabin designed to keep the crown firmly in place. But with fresh challengers from Honda, Mazda, and Hyundai nipping at its heels, does the RAV4 still deliver the unbeatable blend of reliability, efficiency, and everyday usability that made it America’s favorite?



In this video review, our old friend Micah Muzio takes the wheel of the redesigned 2026 RAV4—from the efficient hybrid to the plug-in Prime variant—to put Toyota’s latest through real-world paces. We’ll dive into the new platform’s improved ride and handling, test the upgraded infotainment and driver-assist systems, and see how the RAV4 stacks up in cargo space, fuel economy, and value. Is the king still untouchable, or has the competition finally closed the gap? Buckle up as we find out if the 2026 Toyota RAV4 truly deserves to wear the compact SUV crown.



Is his take, the same as YOURS?



Discuss…















