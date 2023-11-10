WATCH! VIDEO REVIEW: Two Cars People USED To Care About! BMW M3 Touring Vs. Audi RS6 Performance.

In this evaluation of the Audi RS6 Performance and BMW M3 Touring, we assess which high-performance estate car reigns supreme.



Boasting a staggering 621bhp, the recently launched RS6 Performance stands as Audi's most potent production estate car to date. But does it match the driving exhilaration offered by the formidable M3 Touring?



The mission is to answer that question by pitting them against each other on some of our preferred driving routes.



