Ricardo Montalban's memorable commercials for Chrysler.  This is the one of two commercials from Winter of 1975, one titled 'Tradition", this one titled as "Pride"






WATCH! VIDEO TIME MACHINE: Your Ride May Have Leather But Does It Have FINE CORINTHIAN LEATHER?

