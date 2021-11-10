WATCH: VW ID.6 CROZZ Vs Tesla Model Y In A Wild Head On Crash Test

Here we have a very interesting crash test of two modern electric cars, available in China - the Tesla Model Y and Volkswagen ID.6 CROZZ. We would actually put the Model Y against the ID.4, but let's see how it will perform versus a heavier ID.6 (ID.4 and ID.6 are both MEB-based, ID.6 is slightly longer).

The two cars went head to head in a collision with a 50% offset, at a speed of 64 km/h (40 mph) each, which is comparable to hitting a stationary, deformable barrier at 128 km/h (80 mph).

The results are not bad as the passenger compartment in both cars appears to be mostly intact and there was no fire, although there are many marks where dummies hit air bags, seats, doors or other elements.



