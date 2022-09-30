WATCH: Video Published Of Crash That Put Grand Tour Host James May In The Hospital

A great deal has been made of the accident (and subsequent minor injuries) suffered by James May in the filming of the latest The Grand Tour Special, A Scandi Flick. But now everyone can finally watch the incident.

The accident occurred during the filming of a scene in which the hosts were challenged to see how quickly they could drive down a narrow tunnel. In the video, Jeremy Clarkson goes first in an Audi RS4.

Although he completes the run without incident, the anxiety caused by driving down a dark tunnel whose end cannot be seen is clear on his face. Following his drive, he’s asked over the walkie-talkie how it was. “You’re not going to enjoy that,” he responds.







