WATCH! Video Review: Lamborghini Urus SE: Supercar Soul in an SUV Body – Or Just a Pricey Poseur?

The Lamborghini Urus boasts supercar performance in an SUV package, but does it truly embody the spirit of a Lamborghini? In this review, Rory Reid puts the Urus through its paces to determine if it delivers the drama, speed, and commanding presence that define the brand’s legendary models. With 650 horsepower, four doors, and a practical boot, the Urus promises to blend blistering performance with everyday usability. Rory tests its limits on twisting B-roads, open highways, and even with a full load of luggage to see if it retains the theatrical flair Lamborghinis are known for—razor-sharp handling, an exhilarating exhaust note, and an ability to turn heads. Capable of 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds and drifting corners with surprising agility, the Urus is a 2.2-tonne beast that defies expectations. Yet, the question remains: does it ignite the same passion as its low-slung siblings, or is it merely an expensive badge on a capable SUV? Rory explores whether the Urus lives up to Lamborghini’s wild reputation in speed, sound, and sheer impact, or if practicality has tamed the raging bull. This review uncovers whether the Urus is a true Lamborghini or a brilliant machine in the wrong skin.



Is it WORTHY of the badge?














