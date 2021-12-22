WATCH: Video Shows How Moving To An EV Doesn't Mean You Aren't A Polluter

Even though by eliminating tailpipe emissions, electric cars are considerably cleaner to run than an ICE vehicle, don’t think they are completely clean. The internal combustion engine is not the only origin of pollution in road vehicles as we have come to know them, and this video explains what the other sources are.



The first source of pollution that EVs are still responsible for comes from their friction brakes. Because most have quite powerful regenerative braking, so they use their physical brakes a lot less, EVs are the source of less particle pollution (which is mainly caused by the brake pad material that makes its way into the air).



