WATCH: Video Tries To Portray Cybertruck As A Workhorse Rather Than A $100,000 Princess

The Tesla Cybertruck has always been advertised as this capable EV, ready to have fun on- and off-road but also get down to work, since the moment Elon Musk introduced it back in November 2019. And here it is, proving its worth on a construction site.



Tesla started the deliveries of the long-awaited Cybertruck on November 30, 2023, four years after the carmaker officially unveiled the truck with unmistakable angular design. The first ten units were handed over that day at the Giga Texas.



From that moment on, Tesla kept delivering the pickup trucks, but with less hype and at a ramped-up pace. Social media are now full of photos and videos of Cybertrucks roaming the streets, wearing the usual stainless steel look or some crazy wraps.



Cybertruck, quite literally, driving circularity!



We had some fun putting the Cybertruck to work hauling 10,000 lbs of recycled nickel and lithium products from our NV Battery Materials Campus. Our team is inventing and building the US battery supply chain one process and… pic.twitter.com/sJoxzjlkkK — Redwood Materials (@RedwoodMat) January 30, 2024





Read Article