WATCH: Videos Keep Surfacing Of Cybertrucks Getting Stuck In The Snow

Agent009 submitted on 1/9/2024

Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Tesla Cybertruck was announced as a revelation in four-wheeled capability. It was going to be fast, sturdy, bulletproof, and also somehow a boat. But now that the truck is finally out in the wild, it’s being forced to contend with a hazard no one could have foreseen: Snow.

It seems Cybertrucks have flown far from their Texan origin, and are now being found on the sort of snow-filled roads that crisscross most of the United States in January. The trucks are most likely still out on those roads, because if footage from social media means anything, they sure as hell aren’t making it home.




