WATCH: Violent Telsa Crash Tangles New York City Traffic

According to multiple reports, a Tesla was involved in a violent accident in Manhattan this week that also involved a double-decker tour bus. Several vehicles were involved in the incident, including a UPS truck that was pushed onto the sidewalk area in front of an Old Navy store.



As you can see from the video above, which includes chopper footage, there appears to be a pretty significant mess in Herald Square in midtown Manhattan. The crash occurred at 34th Street and Seventh Avenue, with the first reports coming in at around 11:30 AM on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.



