WATCH: Viral House Fire Video Blamed On Tesla Model Y Debunked By In Car Cameras

Back in March, reports from Texas emerged stating that a brand new Model Y had caught fire and took down a garage as a result. The news spread in social media quickly, with Dallas Texas TV even noting that the blaze, which “everybody saw all over Dallas,” was caused by a Tesla “basically exploding.” While such a narrative is nothing new, there were some strange parts to the story. For one, the Model Y remained largely intact, and while its entire front end was annihilated by the blaze, its battery pack seemed completely intact. This was very different from other verified Tesla fires, which usually end with the entire vehicle being caught in flames. Despite this, the story gained some ground, with social media dubbing the incident “justteslathings.”

USB drive was recovered from this car showing the fire started in the house before jumping to Tesla just as was mostly evident from the outside video https://t.co/o3V8GzAa51 pic.twitter.com/tJ5vUtfWwa — green (@greentheonly) August 25, 2021



Read Article