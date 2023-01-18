WATCH: Vloggers Astonished At Corvette E-Ray Acceleration

The Straight Pipes’ Jakub Wrobel and Yuri Tereshyn, as well as Emelia Hartford, got to experience the quickest ‘Vette entitled to wear a license plate. All three are universally impressed by the way this car launches from a standstill, and even more so by how it feels to reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in just 2.5 seconds from the passenger seat.



Even though it’s nigh-on impossible to hear the front-mounted electric motor doing its thing, a cool whining sound is played by the speakers. Emelia likens the sound to the insane-looking motorcycle from The Dark Knight. It’s eerily similar to the Batpod, and that makes the 2024 model year Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray so much cooler. Z06 cool? Not really, but it's pretty cool to see a hybrid take on Chevrolet’s long-lived small block.











