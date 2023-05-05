WATCH: Volkswagen Celebrates 20 Year Of The Golf R With 333 Edition

Volkswagen has previewed its latest limited edition Golf R, combining the uprated 328bhp engine fitted to the Golf R 20 Years model with a selection of unique styling elements. The new model will only be available in Germany, though, with UK sales rules out entirely.
 
The bold yellow hue previewed is not a fully bespoke colour, but the ‘Lime Yellow’ metallic option available on standard and GTI Golf models. To this, the R 333 adds blue ‘R’ badging, plus some bespoke 333 decals running down the side and the larger rear wing as previously fitted to the Performance Pack and R 20 Years models. An Akrapovic exhaust, black ‘Estoril’ 19-inch alloy wheels and the usual blue brake calipers also appear to be fitted. 

 


