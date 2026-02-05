WATCH: Volkswagen Confirms New Super Bowl LX Ad

Volkswagen wasn't going to sit and watch Toyota have all the fun at the Super Bowl LX. The German automaker has just confirmed its presence at this year’s Big Game by launching the "Drivers Wanted" campaign.

"Drivers Wanted" is Volkswagen's invitation for a new generation of drivers to say yes to opportunities. The campaign sets off with a 90-second film, "The Great Invitation: Drivers wanted." A 30-second version will air during the second half of Super Bowl LX this upcoming weekend.







