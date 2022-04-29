WATCH: Volkswagen Documents The Development Of The ID Buzz Minivan

Volkswagen is exceptionally proud of its new ID Buzz, so much so that it just published a lengthy documentary detailing its creation. The manufacturer wants you to spend 42 minutes watching its new video, as it runs you through all the important stages that resulted in production Buzz we know today. The production ID Buzz still retains many of the design cues of the 2017 concept that announced its arrival. That in turn drew heavily from the classic T1 and T2 models, so history and heritage seem to have been important points for VW, maybe more so with the Buzz than some other retro-inspired models from the manufacturer, such as the New Beetle.







