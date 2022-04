The impatient driver of a VW Golf GTI has discovered the hard way what can go wrong if you enter a corner with far too much speed.

This clip has been doing the rounds on Reddit and initially shows the silver Golf GTI pulling up to the rear of the cammer, traveling at around 85 km/h (52.8 mph). The Golf driver is clearly in a rush and proceeds to tailgate the cammer and flash the hot hatch’s high beams.