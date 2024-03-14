WATCH: Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Primed And Ready to Replace the Legendary GTI

We might have seen the GTX badge placed on the back of Volkswagen’s larger electric cars already, but its placement on the back of the Golf-sized ID.3 means something very different for VW. Until now, the compact high-volume hatchback has made do with some fairly mainstream performance capabilities, but the GTX changes all that with some figures that put it on the level of full-house hot hatchbacks. The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX package is built around a new rear-mounted motor that sends power exclusively to the rear wheels. The top spec GTX Performance model will grab the headlines with a 321bhp output, but VW will also offer a slightly less powerful base GTX with a lower 286bhp power output. There are no other technical changes between the Performance and standard models.









