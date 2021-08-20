WATCH: Volkswagen ID.3 Gets A Little Too Hot To Handle In The Netherlands

This Volkswagen ID.3 burst into flames after a woman from the Dutch city of Groningen disconnected it from the curbside charger. She had just put her child in the vehicle and wanted to get behind the wheel when she noticed the car started to smoke, and not long after that it was completely enveloped by flames. They were able to leave the vehicle quickly and were unharmed, but the ID.3 itself was burnt beyond repair, even damaging a car (another EV, a first-gen Nissan Leaf) parked right behind it. Firefighters were quick to reach the scene, but the electric Volkswagen hatchback could not be saved and what was left of it was towed away.



