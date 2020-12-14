WATCH: Volkswagen ID.4 Review Points To Excellence In Hardware, Software Not So Much

After testing the Volkswagen ID. 3 1ST in July, this month Autogefühl had an opportunity to review the all-new Volkswagen ID.4 1ST Max (RWD with 77 kWh battery version).

The verdict is pretty similar, as the ID.4 crossover/SUV is simply a bigger brother to the ID.3 hatchback. Both are built on the same MEB platform and have similar systems inside.

According to Autogefühl, ID.4 has excellent hardware. The steering is precise, the car is agile and accelerates quickly. The noise insulation is also very good, which overall translates to a great driving experience, almost like in a sports car, despite it not being envisioned as a sports car.



