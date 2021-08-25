WATCH: Volkswagen ID.4 vs Tesla Model Y - Which Is The Better Family EV?

The Tesla Model Y and the Volkswagen ID.4 are two of the most robust and competitive all-electric SUVs available to consumers in today’s car market. The crossover sector has become overwhelmingly popular in various automotive markets, especially in the United States and Europe, where the Model Y and ID.4 are suited to become the respective regions’ top EVs. A review from the Now You Know YouTube channel broke down the key differences between the two vehicles and which would be more suitable as an all-around daily driver. The Model Y, which has quickly become Tesla’s most popular vehicle by overtaking the Model 3, holds several key advantages, including charging speed, access to Tesla’s industry-leading Supercharger network, and software. The Model Y supports 250 kW fast charging that is compatible with the company’s V3 Superchargers, while the Volkswagen’s ID.4 is capable of 125 kW.







